Royal

Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' in front of royals after backlash

Prince Harry received extreme criticism and backlash for the Pat Tillman Award

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024


Prince Harry is “personally embarrassed” in front of the royal family after receiving backlash for the Pat Tillman Award.

The Duke of Sussex was nominated for an esteemed award, Pat Tillman Award, for his Invictus Games initiative.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun, " I think it must be a very considerable blow to Prince Harry that his fact that he's getting the Pat Tillman award on Friday has caused such fury.”

A petition to revoke the award has been reportedly signed by 70,000 people.

He continued, "I mean there were nearly 70,000 signatures protesting against it. He must be personally, feeling very, very embarrassed about this.”

The expert explained, "However, if you look deeper, you find the fact that I think there's a visceral feeling among a great many in America that it isn't just what you have achieved.

Prince Harry will be honored with the 2024 ESPY award for his Invictus Games initiative on July 11.

Furthermore, Admiral Lord Alan West, who was First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff from 2002-06, also expressed his views on the ongoing backlash.

Alas urged Harry to turn down the award.

