Jon Bon Jovi mom Carol Bongiovi passes away at 83

Carol Bongiovi, the beloved mother of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, passed away at the age of 83.
As per PEOPLE, Carol passed away, on Tuesday, July 9, three days ahead of turning 84, at Monmouth Medical Centre in Long Branch, New Jersey.
Jon Bon shared the statement with the outlet on behalf of his family, "Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”
Carol was a businesswoman who ran many enterprises in addition to founding the fan club for her son's band of the same name.
She also served her nation honourably in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959, where she also met John Bongiovi, Sr., her future husband.
After that, the pair relocated to Sayreville, New Jersey, where she raised their family with her husband. After that, they made their home in Holmdel, New Jersey, where she lived till the end.
In addition to her eight devoted grandkids, Carol left behind a spouse of 63 years, their three sons and daughters-in-law, Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi, Anthony and Nina Yang Bongiovi, and Matthew and Desiree Bongiovi.