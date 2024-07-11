Sports

England reach Euro 2024 finals after beating the Netherlands 2-1

  by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
England is headed to the Euro Cup finals for the second time in a row, after scoring a shock last-minute goal to secure victory over the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday, July 10.

English player Ollie Watkins stunned football fans after he scored a late injury-time goal to cement England’s place in the finals this weekend in Berlin.

After the match got off to a shaky start for the English sportsmen, after Dutch player Xavi Simons managed to score an early goal for the Netherlands, England managed to get back in the game after captain Harry Kane hit a controversial penalty.

The nail-biter semi-final then seemed headed towards extra time, before Watkins shot off a pass from Cole Palmer straight into the goal post right at the start of stoppage time.

With the stunning goal, the England team qualified to play their second consecutive Euro Cup final; if they manage to win, it will mark their first major win since 1966.

England will face Spain on Sunday, July 14, who secured their place in the final after defeating France 2-1 on Tuesday, July 9. 

