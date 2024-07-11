Royal

Prince William unforgivable grievance against Prince Harry laid bare

Prince Harry and Prince William feud ignited after the Duke's memoir 'Spare'

  July 11, 2024
Prince William is reportedly harbouring deep-seated feelings of betrayal, expressing that there is one particular action by his brother, Prince Harry, that he believes he may never come to forgive amid the ongoing rift.

The Duke of Sussex made a bombshell revelation against the royal family in his tell-all memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry also disclosed details of his fights over his wife Meghan Markle, as well as disagreements with Princess Kate over everything from lip gloss to "baby brain" jabs and racial remarks.

In his memoir, Harry admitted that his brother would "never forgive me" if he wrote about more family secrets.

While conversing with The Telegraph, he shared, “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

To note, Harry has laid bare his family relationships in several TV interviews and produced a Netflix docuseries where he continued to reveal private family moments. 

Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Prince William and King Charles cheer England's Euro Cup triumph
Queen Camilla lights up Wimbledon with surprise visit
Queen Camilla names new dog after grandson
Prince Harry no longer in touch with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
King Charles stops Prince William from attending Euro semi-final
Princess Anne forces Sir Timothy Laurence to overtake her royal duties
King Charles applauds 'Best of British' business prize winners
King Charles, Prince William make major changes in monarchy plan
Here’s why Prince William, Prince Harry missed chance for resolution
King Charles assigns Prince William new royal duties at his former workplace
King Charles opens doors to Buckingham Palace in historic move