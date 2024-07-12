Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive huge shoutout from Serena Williams

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have receive a shoutout from tennis star Serena Williams at the 2024 ESPYS award show.
On Thursday, Harry won the Pat Tillman Award after receiving a lot of backlash.
The Suits star also attended the star-studded event to support her husband.
Serena was hosting the annual awards ceremony and she served up jokes about a lot A-list players including Caitlin Clark, LeBron James, Shohei Ohtani, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.
She quipped, "Male athletes get paid so much more than female athletes,” before joking that Ohtani didn't know that he lost "$16 million."
Serena gave a shoutout to her longtime friends, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Harry won the esteemed award for his service to the veteran community through the Invictus Games initiative.
He accepted the award and said, “This award belongs to them, not to me.”
“I must confess I feel a little undeserving of this recognition. Past recipients of the Jimmy V Perseverance Award have faced incredible challenges and proven themselves as true warriors,” Harry explained, “I have merely been a spectator to such immense courage and resilience.”
For the unversed, Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded servicemen and women.