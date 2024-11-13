Royal

Prince William makes big move after Kate Middleton confirms key appearance

Princess Kate will host the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024


Prince William has awarded royal honours during the Investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle after his wife Kate Middleton confirmed a key appearance.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the Prince of Wales presented the honour to people who have made their names in arts and sciences.

The official page of the royal couple posted a short clip from the event on Instagram and penned, “A special thank you to @3dadswalking for your incredible work on raising suicide awareness across the country.”

“Congratulations to everyone who received honours at Windsor today,” the statement concluded.

The Original Boney-M lead singer Liz Mitchell (Elizabeth Pemberton-Mitchell) was awarded an MBE for her efforts.

Duran Duran front-man Simon was made Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to music industry.

Following the ceremony at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace made a major announcement about the upcoming royal engagement of Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate will host the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024.

The royal family offered a glimpse into preparations for the major event on social media and wrote, "Something exciting is coming... The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service.”

For the unversed, Kate was diagnosed with cancer in January 2024. After taking chemotherapy for straight 9 months, she shared he delightful news of recovery in September.

