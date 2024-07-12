Royal

King Charles sends encouraging message to cancer patient

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
King Charles extended a heartfelt message to a fellow cancer sufferer, expressing solidarity and compassion in their shared battle.

On Thursday the British Monarch made a heartfelt statement to another cancer patient while visiting the Welsh parliament in Cardiff with Queen Camilla.

During his visit, King Charles had a sweet interaction with Claire O’Shea, who has been diagnosed with stage-four Leiomyosarcoma, saying, "Have I given you an MBE?"

She joked, "No, but you’re welcome to throw one my way!"

Afterwards, O'Shea shared, "I was pleased because I have been campaigning on cancer in Wales and knowing what he has been going through personally and what Princess Catherine has been going through as well I felt I could connect with them on an issue and I think that’s really helpful.”

She added, “He passed his sympathies to me and was interested in how successful the campaign was and is going and how it was going to continue.

O’Shea continued, “It was a good experience. I never imagined I’d meet the Royal family and I did not think I would ever necessarily want to do it,” adding, "It is not something you really think about but I am really pleased I have done it, it was really good."

To note, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, made a speech partially in Welsh to mark the anniversary.

