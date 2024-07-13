Harry Styles’ new mullet look doesn’t make the cut for fans

Harry Styles sure is no stranger to make bold fashion statements, but his experiments have been on a new kind of high lately.
Seemingly interested in darting around with different hairstyles these days, he debuted a mullet hairdo with a mustache for a surprise appearance at Stevie Nicks’ London concert on Friday.
But it has been one rare instance in the singer’s long career that this look wasn’t well-received by his fans, who have now transitioned into a meltdown phase.
As soon as a few photos of him starting emerging online, followers quickly hopped on X to throw countless signals of red lights his way, according to Daily Mail.
One gasped, “WE GOT HARRY STYLES ON STAGE WITH THIS HAIR I CAN'T F*****G BREATHE.”
Another expressed of entering a shock state, writing, “I’m so upset that Harry Styles has a little mullet now. Please don’t talk to me for the rest of the day.”
“Never thought I’d see Harry Styles with the mullet/mustache combo,” someone fished around their mind.
And, then, there was a user who decided to gun down all of the vocalist’s recent try-outs at once.
They questioned, “It was crazy for Harry Styles to come out and perform like that… but are we ready to talk about how bad this hair era is?”