Prince William begs England for ‘one last push’ ahead of Euro finale

Prince William issued message to hoot for England

  • July 14, 2024


Prince William has shared a highly strung message raving for his national football team right before its final Euro clash against Spain tomorrow evening.

Very active on Instagram today, he wrote, “We are so proud of you all England, just one last push to finish the job! Go out there and show the world what you’re made of. We believe.”

“W,” the Prince of Wales added, signing off the note with the initial of his first name as usual.

Players from England and Spain will be battling each other off at the Olympiastadion Berlin stadium in Germany, and just one of them shall be taking the winning trophy back to their homeland.

According to Hello Magazine, Prince William would be once again observed seated in the VIP box to cheer on from up close.

Although he missed the recent semi-final on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales has been frequently spotted throughout the tournament this year.

As both the president of Football Association as well as an ardent soccer fan himself, the King Charles’ older son takes these arena fights quite seriously.

This is perhaps why Prince William has remained the chosen one to hand the victorious team with its trophy at the grand finale each year.

