Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death

Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life arm-in-arm with close friends just a few weeks before her sad demise on July 13, 2024.
She was pictured with a pal named Chris Cortazzo on June 16, slinging their arms around each other’s shoulders after having dinner at Kristy’s Malibu.
According to Daily Mail, this was the actor’s last appearance in public, where she wore a baker boy hat matched with blue jeans, a pair of flip flops, and a gray sweater pulled over.
Shannen Doherty’s death news was confirmed today, on Sunday morning by her publicist, Sloane, giving a statement to People Magazine.
She said, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”
“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” the PR assistant added.
One month back, the star had confessed that 2023 had been a “really hard” year for her health-wise.
It was in 2015 that Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer, which was cured, but returned two years later.