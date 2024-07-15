Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor serves lewks at Wimbledon women's finals

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Sonam Kapoor might not be attending the Ambani wedding, but has certainly graced the Wimbledon's women's finals  keeping her fashionista alive.

As the Wimbledon finals 2024 unfold, the Khoobsurat actress and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja were spotted enjoying a delightful day in London amid the excitement of the tournament.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mom of one shared an inside glimpse of the day with Ahuja.

She captioned the post, “Serving looks and love at the Wimbledon women’s finals! A perfect day in Bottega, with my ace partner in @clothsurgeon by my side. #NetGains #LoveAll #FashionServe #WimbledonVibes." 


In the post, the lovebirds were seen radiating happiness and posing for beautiful clicks. 

Their fashion game looked on point with Sonam slaying in a Bottega Veneta outfit which consisted of a striped skirt and a matching top while her hubby looked handsome in a grey shirt.

Her pictures and videos instantly went viral on social media racking millions of likes and comments in no time. 

One person wrote," Simply stunning. What a look!" 

The other added, " You are such a stunner." 

"You look so dam good," the third expressed. 

Sonam Kapoor exchanged vows with her husband Anand Ahuja in 2018 and are parents to a son, Vayu. 

