Entertainment

Anant-Radhika wedding: Disha Patani sets temperatures soaring in saree

Disha Patani was a sight to behold in a gold saree for the Ambani wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Anant-Radhika wedding: Disha Patani sets temperatures soaring in saree

Disha Patani exuded royalty in a white and gold saree at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants wedding gala on Friday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Yodha star dropped a set of pictures featuring her elegant outfit.

The photos shared showed the actress striking various poses flaunting her utmost swag.


The diva is no stranger to mesmerizing her followers with her exquisite beauty and her latest powder blue lehenga for the Ambani's Shubh Ashirwad ceremony is proof

Her fans didn't hesitate showering love on Patani in the comments section of her post.

" You have no right to be this beautiful, " one user wrote.

" Soo pretty like a fairytale, " Another effused.

" Oh my goddess, " the third added.

" You look stunning," the fourth commented. 

Disha Patani is currently basking in the success of her film Kalki 2898AD which stars pregnant Deepika Padukone. 

On the personal front, Disha Patani has reportedly parted ways with her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff and has reportedly moved on with an English boy. 

Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales

Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales
Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

Entertainment News

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Aiman Khan, husband Muneeb Butt spend moments 'Sundaying' together
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Katy Perry reveals secret of her ‘work/life balance’
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Sonam Kapoor serves lewks at Wimbledon women's finals
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Priyanka Chopra embraces daughter Malti in heartwarming reunion post
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Taylor Swift hit by piano mishap amid Eras Tour’s Milan show
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Sajal Aly's new social media update melts hearts