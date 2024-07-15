Anant-Radhika wedding: Disha Patani sets temperatures soaring in saree

Disha Patani exuded royalty in a white and gold saree at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants wedding gala on Friday
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Yodha star dropped a set of pictures featuring her elegant outfit.
The photos shared showed the actress striking various poses flaunting her utmost swag.
The diva is no stranger to mesmerizing her followers with her exquisite beauty and her latest powder blue lehenga for the Ambani's Shubh Ashirwad ceremony is proof
Her fans didn't hesitate showering love on Patani in the comments section of her post.
" You have no right to be this beautiful, " one user wrote.
" Soo pretty like a fairytale, " Another effused.
" Oh my goddess, " the third added.
" You look stunning," the fourth commented.
Disha Patani is currently basking in the success of her film Kalki 2898AD which stars pregnant Deepika Padukone.
On the personal front, Disha Patani has reportedly parted ways with her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff and has reportedly moved on with an English boy.