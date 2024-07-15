Entertainment

Katy Perry reveals secret of her ‘work/life balance’

Katy Perry shared a series of photos and videos in her latest escapade

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Katy Perry shared a series of photos and videos in her latest escapade
Katy Perry shared a series of photos and videos in her latest escapade

Katy Perry is unveiling how she balances her personal and professional lives!

In the latest Instagram post shared on Sunday, July 14, the Resilient singer offered peeks into her methods to juggle between work and private life as an edition of Woman’s World.

Adorned in an off-white dress accessorized with a silver necklace and earrings, the singer was captured on a yacht in the first video. Her hair fluttered in the cool breeze as the sun set against the backdrop.

“Woman’s World, work/life balance edition,” captioned the What Makes a Woman singer.


The second shot featured two paint trays on a table with several painted rocks and pebbles, which the singer painted, followed by another video that shot Perry holding and playing around with a cooked lobster.

Next was a mirror selfie in which the Tucked singer was sporting an orange crochet dress paired with stylish sunglasses.

As the carousel continued, it showcased a cute note adorned with a bit of poetry.

“I have to love to paint; I have to paint to love myself; I am quite complicated; I am just an artist,” read the note.

The concluding video captured the People’s Choice Award winner in a black bikini as she jumped on the sea sand.

Katy Perry’s upcoming music album 143 is set to release on September 20, 2024.

Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales

Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales
Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

Entertainment News

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Anant-Radhika wedding: Disha Patani sets temperatures soaring in saree
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Aiman Khan, husband Muneeb Butt spend moments 'Sundaying' together
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Sonam Kapoor serves lewks at Wimbledon women's finals
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Priyanka Chopra embraces daughter Malti in heartwarming reunion post
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Taylor Swift hit by piano mishap amid Eras Tour’s Milan show
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Sajal Aly's new social media update melts hearts