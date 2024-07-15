Katy Perry reveals secret of her ‘work/life balance’

Katy Perry is unveiling how she balances her personal and professional lives!
In the latest Instagram post shared on Sunday, July 14, the Resilient singer offered peeks into her methods to juggle between work and private life as an edition of Woman’s World.
Adorned in an off-white dress accessorized with a silver necklace and earrings, the singer was captured on a yacht in the first video. Her hair fluttered in the cool breeze as the sun set against the backdrop.
“Woman’s World, work/life balance edition,” captioned the What Makes a Woman singer.
The second shot featured two paint trays on a table with several painted rocks and pebbles, which the singer painted, followed by another video that shot Perry holding and playing around with a cooked lobster.
Next was a mirror selfie in which the Tucked singer was sporting an orange crochet dress paired with stylish sunglasses.
As the carousel continued, it showcased a cute note adorned with a bit of poetry.
“I have to love to paint; I have to paint to love myself; I am quite complicated; I am just an artist,” read the note.
The concluding video captured the People’s Choice Award winner in a black bikini as she jumped on the sea sand.
Katy Perry’s upcoming music album 143 is set to release on September 20, 2024.