Sonakshi Sinha embraces joy of newlywed life with Zaheer Iqbal in Philippines

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are living life to the fullest post their marriage.
Sinha, who married her longtime beau in a quiet civil ceremony in Bandra, embarked for a short honeymoon to Singapore.
The couple have now jetted off for the second leg of their honeymoon in the Philippines.
Taking to Instagram stories, the Heeramandi star posted a stunning nature photo, eagerly awaiting her husbands arrival.
" Now just waiting for @iamzahero to get here because we had to take separate flights, " the caption read.
Sinha is surely exuding major honeymoon cues for more people to follow.
The diva's interfaith marriage has garnered immense criticism from the netizens despite rumors of her converting to Islam.
Despite her recent nuptials, Sonakshi Sinha has not slowed down in her career as she is back in action promoting her latest film titled Kakuda, which includes a wide cast ensemble like Riteish Deshmukh and others.