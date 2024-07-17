Adele confirms major break from music industry

Adele has announced that she will be taking a significant hiatus from her music career, leaving fans in suspense with no immediate plans for new music.
German network ZDF spoke with the Hello singer before her multi-day engagement in Munich.
In response to a question about if she intended to release a new album soon to follow on her 2021 hit, Adele said that her long run of performances had reduced her energy and that her "tank is quite empty."
“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she confirmed.
Adele added, “I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.”
The Send My Love singer further noted, “You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?”
To note, Adele has already informed her fans that her fifth album will need a significant wait.
According to reports, The Easy On Me songstress said to the crowd at a January Weekends with Adele Las Vegas show that she didn't expect she would "write an album for quite some time.”