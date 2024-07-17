Trending

Adele confirms major break from music industry

Adele said that her long run of performances had reduced her energy

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Adele confirms major break from music industry
Adele confirms major break from music industry

Adele has announced that she will be taking a significant hiatus from her music career, leaving fans in suspense with no immediate plans for new music.

German network ZDF spoke with the Hello singer before her multi-day engagement in Munich. 

In response to a question about if she intended to release a new album soon to follow on her 2021 hit, Adele said that her long run of performances had reduced her energy and that her "tank is quite empty."

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she confirmed.

Adele added, “I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.”

The Send My Love singer further noted, “You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?”

To note, Adele has already informed her fans that her fifth album will need a significant wait.

According to reports, The Easy On Me songstress said to the crowd at a January Weekends with Adele Las Vegas show that she didn't expect she would "write an album for quite some time.”

Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details

Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details
Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?

Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?
Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral

Trending News

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes back together? Couple spotted at Copa America
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Will Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's post-wedding celebrations continue in London?
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Anant-Radhika wedding: World-reputed chefs bring unique tastes to the wedding table
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who confessed love first in latest couple challenge
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Radhika Merchant exudes royalty in FIRST pictures from her 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman change 'Deadpool & Wolverine' title to 'Absolutely Wolvie'
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Kim, Khloe Kardashian make a splash at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding event
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
'Mirzapur' season 4 announced after season 3 sets new records: Details
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Malala Yousafzai spends birthday with Afghan girls in London
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Elon Musk mocks Sam Altman for driving 'multi-million dollar' Koenigsegg Regera