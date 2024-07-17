Trending

Taylor Swift or Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine?’

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ trailer sparked debate about Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s cameo

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024


Is it Taylor Swift or Blake Lively hiding behind the Lady Deadpool’s mask in upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine?

Just a few days before the film hit the cinemas, the makers have dropped a new teaser unveiling more footage.

On Tuesday, July 16, the latest released trailer teased a clip of Lady Deadpool, leaving the fans speculating wildly about the mystery of who could be hiding behind Lady Deadpool’s mask, Taylor Swift or Blake Lively.

The teaser featured a shot beginning from her red boots up to her recognizable belt, offering a sneak peek of blonde hair without revealing the face.

To express their wild guesses, the fans rushed towards the comment section.

One of the fans asserted, “That hair in Lady Deadpool is definitely Blake Lively,” whereas the other said, “Its taylor swift calling it rn.”

One more added, “SwiftPool. Calling it rn.”

However, what caught the attention was a fan teasing, “Plot twist. Lady Deadpool is Ryan.”

For the unversed, earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds took it to his Instagram stories where he shared a photo of the Marvel superhero’s back in the midst of the forest while Swift’s song played in the background.

The fans immediately noticed the remarkable resemblance between Reynolds' photo and Swift’s Evermore album cover.

Deadpool and Wolverine is slated to run in the theatres on July 26, 2024.

Taylor Swift or Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine?’

Taylor Swift or Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine?’
Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment

Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech

King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy

Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy

Trending News

Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Jon Stewart on Trump assassination attempt: 'We dodged a catastrophe'
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Adele confirms major break from music industry
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes back together? Couple spotted at Copa America
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Will Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's post-wedding celebrations continue in London?
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Anant-Radhika wedding: World-reputed chefs bring unique tastes to the wedding table
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who confessed love first in latest couple challenge
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Radhika Merchant exudes royalty in FIRST pictures from her 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman change 'Deadpool & Wolverine' title to 'Absolutely Wolvie'
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Kim, Khloe Kardashian make a splash at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding event
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
'Mirzapur' season 4 announced after season 3 sets new records: Details