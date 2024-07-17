Taylor Swift or Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine?’

Is it Taylor Swift or Blake Lively hiding behind the Lady Deadpool’s mask in upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine?
Just a few days before the film hit the cinemas, the makers have dropped a new teaser unveiling more footage.
On Tuesday, July 16, the latest released trailer teased a clip of Lady Deadpool, leaving the fans speculating wildly about the mystery of who could be hiding behind Lady Deadpool’s mask, Taylor Swift or Blake Lively.
The teaser featured a shot beginning from her red boots up to her recognizable belt, offering a sneak peek of blonde hair without revealing the face.
To express their wild guesses, the fans rushed towards the comment section.
One of the fans asserted, “That hair in Lady Deadpool is definitely Blake Lively,” whereas the other said, “Its taylor swift calling it rn.”
One more added, “SwiftPool. Calling it rn.”
However, what caught the attention was a fan teasing, “Plot twist. Lady Deadpool is Ryan.”
For the unversed, earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds took it to his Instagram stories where he shared a photo of the Marvel superhero’s back in the midst of the forest while Swift’s song played in the background.
The fans immediately noticed the remarkable resemblance between Reynolds' photo and Swift’s Evermore album cover.
Deadpool and Wolverine is slated to run in the theatres on July 26, 2024.