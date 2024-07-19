Entertainment

Fawad Khan hails Nadeem Baig's directorial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'

Fawad Khan reveals 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' was a great play

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Fawad Khan hails Nadeem Baigs directorial Mere Paas Tum Ho
Fawad Khan hails Nadeem Baig's directorial 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' 

Fawad Khan shared his views on Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan's starrer titled Meray Paas Tum Ho. 

Recently, Khan made an appearance on Something Haute's talk show titled Haute Talk along with Sanam Saeed to promote his upcoming Zee5 series Barzakh. 

In the show, Sanam revealed that her Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star really liked the drama Meray Paas Tum Ho. 

Talking about it, Khan said,  “I thought it was a great play. I think I cannot compete with Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui’s performances, not at all, but I can talk as a viewer."

He added, "It was a very well-written play. Yes, a few people didn’t like one dialogue, but having said that, the treatment of Mere Paas Tum Ho was perfect. The way it was executed was perfect—the pacing, the music, the performances, the direction—everything was perfectly done. I was glued to it. Now, I have started watching TV because of my wife, as she watches the famous shows. I started watching it and really liked it." 

 "One more thing I liked about Mere Paas Tum Ho was that it didn’t have wall-to-wall music. You need silence too in a drama. I liked Mere Paas Tum Ho for its treatment," the Humsafar famed star elaborated. 

Fawad Khan has recently been making headlines for a slew of upcoming projects including  Barzakh, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Shindoor and Neelofer.

Besides this he is reportedly in talks for an Indian film with Vaani Kapoor as his female lead. 

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC
Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends

Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends
Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims

Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine

Entertainment News

Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Emmy nominations with latest post
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Kevin Jonas, wife Danielle's baby No.3 on the cards?
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Brittany Mahomes embraces shorter hairstyle ahead of baby No.3
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Jimmy Fallon marks major milestone with 'The Tonight Show'
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Richard Simmons' death involved 'no foul play': deets inside
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Hugh Jackman to work with Shah Rukh Khan?
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Hania Aamir's captivating morning look sets internet ablaze: Photo
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Ayeza Khan shares updates from Colombo, Srilanka
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Fawad Khan talks struggles of staying away from stardom
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 42nd birthday without Nick Jonas