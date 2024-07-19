Fawad Khan hails Nadeem Baig's directorial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'

Fawad Khan shared his views on Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan's starrer titled Meray Paas Tum Ho.
Recently, Khan made an appearance on Something Haute's talk show titled Haute Talk along with Sanam Saeed to promote his upcoming Zee5 series Barzakh.
In the show, Sanam revealed that her Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star really liked the drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.
Talking about it, Khan said, “I thought it was a great play. I think I cannot compete with Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui’s performances, not at all, but I can talk as a viewer."
He added, "It was a very well-written play. Yes, a few people didn’t like one dialogue, but having said that, the treatment of Mere Paas Tum Ho was perfect. The way it was executed was perfect—the pacing, the music, the performances, the direction—everything was perfectly done. I was glued to it. Now, I have started watching TV because of my wife, as she watches the famous shows. I started watching it and really liked it."
"One more thing I liked about Mere Paas Tum Ho was that it didn’t have wall-to-wall music. You need silence too in a drama. I liked Mere Paas Tum Ho for its treatment," the Humsafar famed star elaborated.
Fawad Khan has recently been making headlines for a slew of upcoming projects including Barzakh, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Shindoor and Neelofer.
Besides this he is reportedly in talks for an Indian film with Vaani Kapoor as his female lead.