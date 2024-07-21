Anton Du Beke goes on first public outing since ‘Strictly’ scandal

Anton Du Beke was spotted for the very first time after being named in the Strictly Come Dancing misconduct scandal.
Just recently, he had had spoken up following his “1970s-style behavior” had given a rise to concerns about his behavior with former dance partner Laila Rouass, who comes from Indian-Moroccan descent.
According to Daily Mail, the judge had left her in tears when he jokingly declared that she “looked like a P**” after being tanned with spray during the show’s 2009 instalment.
Now that Strictly Come Dancing is embroiled with disturbing allegations on male dancers abusing their female counterparts, dirt on Anton Du Beke came out last week.
On Saturday, July 20, he arrived at Venue Cymru, which is situated in Llandudno of North Wales.
The TV personality was dressed casually to for a tour date with Giovanni Pernice, who has been coincidentally accused for his “bullying and threating” behavior on the series.
Claims regarding off-camera misconduct were made by Amanda Abbington and two former celebrity dancers, leading to BBC suspending Giovanni Pernice.
While Giovanni Pernice issued a statement on Instagram to clear his name, Anton Du Beke had apologized to Laila Rouass back then, claiming that he felt “stupid and embarrassed.”