Hollywood

Kendall Jenner rocks the show at Miley Cyrus' Gucci party

Kendall Jenner makes followers say ‘Adore You’

  • by Web Desk
  July 21, 2024


Kendall Jenner beamingly blew everyone away by rocking a dark outfit at a recent summer party.

According to The Sun, she looked too good in a black mini dress matched up with a same-colored purse for a Gucci bash.

Fellow celebrity Miley Cyrus was invited by the fashion house to co-host this fun time at Chateau Marmont, which is a swanky hotel located in Los Angeles.

Of course, the singer leaped into a magnificent performance with her raspy voice that is seemingly loved by the brand as she serves as the face for the Gucci Flora fragrance.

Other famous personalities present for this occasion were Demi Moore, Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis, and House of Gucci star Salma Hayek.

As Miley Cyrus turned out to be a wonderful entertainer, impressing attenders with both her fabulous songs as well as host etiquette, Kendall Jenner was observed putting a spell through her dressing.

She posed casually with a strip of flowers and a huge swimming pool peeking behind.

The model’s look was elevated by a simple triangular heel, but it was surely her hair that were let loose for the evening doing the magical job.

