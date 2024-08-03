Sports

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in most anticipated Olympic final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will compete for the men's singles gold medal

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in most anticipated Olympic final
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in most anticipated Olympic final

In a highly anticipated showdown, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will compete for the men's singles gold medal at the Olympics on Sunday.

This showdown will mirror their recent Wimbledon final, where Alcaraz emerged victorious.

Djokovic, with a record 24 Grand Slam titles, advanced to his first Olympic final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2.

Despite his extensive career success, Djokovic has yet to secure an Olympic gold. He previously placed fourth in Tokyo 2021 and won a bronze medal in Beijing 2008.

In contrast to Djokovic’s decisive win, Alcaraz had a dominant performance against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-1, 6-1. The 21-year-old Spanish player, fresh off victories at the French Open and Wimbledon, is set to compete in his third major final this year.

In other Olympic tennis news, Iga Swiatek won bronze in the women's tournament. Swiatek, who ended her 25-match winning streak on Thursday, bounced back to defeat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour. This victory marks Poland's first Olympic tennis medal.

Additionally, the Czech team of Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac secured gold in mixed doubles, defeating China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen.

The Canadian duo of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski took bronze in the same event by overcoming Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Sports News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC ready with plan B if India refuses Pakistan trip
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Stephen Nedoroscik secures second Bronze at Paris Olympic Games 2024
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Al Nassr: 'Good to be back'
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Barcelona stuns Real Madrid in New Jersey El Clasicos thriller
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Paris Olympics 2024: IOC officials address gender eligibility controversy
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Simone Biles claims 7th gold medal at Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Léon Marchand claims fourth gold with record-breaking 200-meter IM
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Sha’Carri Richardson reveals her favourite Dallas food spots
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
MS Dhoni opens up about his chemistry with Virat Kohli
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Is India really coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025? Big details revealed