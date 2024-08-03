Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in most anticipated Olympic final

In a highly anticipated showdown, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will compete for the men's singles gold medal at the Olympics on Sunday.
This showdown will mirror their recent Wimbledon final, where Alcaraz emerged victorious.
Djokovic, with a record 24 Grand Slam titles, advanced to his first Olympic final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2.
Despite his extensive career success, Djokovic has yet to secure an Olympic gold. He previously placed fourth in Tokyo 2021 and won a bronze medal in Beijing 2008.
In contrast to Djokovic’s decisive win, Alcaraz had a dominant performance against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-1, 6-1. The 21-year-old Spanish player, fresh off victories at the French Open and Wimbledon, is set to compete in his third major final this year.
In other Olympic tennis news, Iga Swiatek won bronze in the women's tournament. Swiatek, who ended her 25-match winning streak on Thursday, bounced back to defeat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour. This victory marks Poland's first Olympic tennis medal.
Additionally, the Czech team of Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac secured gold in mixed doubles, defeating China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen.
The Canadian duo of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski took bronze in the same event by overcoming Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands.