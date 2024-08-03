Entertainment

ESPN anchor drops ‘bold’ statement about Taylor Swift, Aaron Rodgers

Taylor Swift is expected to attend beau Travis Kelce’s NFL matches

  • August 03, 2024
ESPN anchor Nicole Briscoe has a “bold” prediction to make about Taylor Swift and the New York Jets’ player, Aaron Rodgers!

In the latest episode of SportsCenter on Thursday, August 1, ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe made a headline-grabbing prediction for the NFL season, with the Cruel Summer songstress and NY Jets’ Aaron Rodgers at the center.

“Taylor Swift attended 13 Chiefs games last season. This season, she will attend more games than Aaron Rodgers will play,” predicted the anchor, which took her co-hosts in a state of shock.

Labeling her claims “crazy,” they said that there’s definitely “no way” that the Grammy winner will surpass the NY Jets’ quarterback in NFL attendance.

“You told me to be bold! The whole concept of this was to say something bold, and the only one who actually went bold was me,” argued Briscoe.

Clark then questioned, “Which part of it is bold?” continuing, ”The fact that a relationship that is now in its second year will only intensify in the way that they support one another?”

Briscoe wise cracked, “No, it’s the Aaron Rodgers part,” making the co-hosts burst out laughing.

