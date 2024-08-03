Ben Affleck divorcing Jennifer Lopez for her ‘cocktail range’

Hollywood

  August 03, 2024
Ben Affleck’s reason for divorcing Jennifer Lopez has been revealed by an insider after much speculation, and it happens to be her alcohol venture.

According to Daily Mail, the singer launched a premium vodka line named Delola with advertisements selling that idea that they add to a person’s happiness.

Since her is a well-known “recovering alcoholic,” he found Jennifer Lopez selling tequila tipples not only insulting to his past self, but also a dangerous thing to promote.

When the brand was launched last year in 2023, Ben Affleck felt “devastated” with his hurt highlighting upon finding out that his wife’s intention behind the alcohol label is solely cash.

A close friend said, “Ben Affleck had to fight to get his life back after overcoming alcohol. Knowing how he lost everything including the love of his family, knowing that he could possibly relapse.”

“Jennifer Lopez decided to start her spritzer line for more money, as if she didn’t have enough. This was one of the things that broke the camel’s back, but Ben Affleck saved his sobriety” the person added.

But, of course, fans find this “so-called” divorce reason hard to believe because the actor reportedly never completely pulled out of alcoholism.

In fact, there was news regarding him retreating to drinking his pain away when rumors about him parting ways with Jennifer Lopez first came out.

It’s believed that he has never fully pulled out from boozing out despite being admitted to the rehab.

Hollywood News

Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares
Kevin Hart doesn’t want mend feud with ‘attitude king’ Michael Jordan
Kanye West inserts Japanese lyrics in new track named ‘Bomb’
Kyle Walker wanted ‘secret bed life’ with Lauryn Goodman after public apology
Victoria Beckham becomes bestfriends with Nicole Kidman over interview
Why Chris Evans refuses Ryan Reynolds’ cue cards for surprise monologue in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Katie Price spotted with bloodied, bruised face in bandages
Ryan Reynolds stops laughing to celebrate ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ success
Priyanka Chopra gives ‘biased’ verdict on husband Nick Jonas’ ‘Good Half’
Mariah Carey to bring ‘Christmas Tour’ to 20 cities
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom role in new 'Avengers' film
Leonardo DiCaprio’s next film title REVEALED