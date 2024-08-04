Katie Price spotted with bloodied, bruised face in bandages

Katie Price has somehow ended up with a “bloody scarred” face wrapped up in bandages!
On Saturday, she was seen in Turkey publicly after checking off her latest surgery procedure in the country with son Harvey.
According to photographs obtained by Daily Mail, the former model’s face showed a pretty thick scar leaking with blood right next to her right ear.
On the right, similar patches could be spotted with an additional cut spanning across the cheek.
A stocky string of what seemed like stitches could be observed right behind Katie Price’s ears with a pair of sunglasses tucked above them.
This happened to be her first outing since she underwent another face lift, which is reportedly the sixth one on the social media personality’s list, costing £10,000.
It’s not known how these expenses are being managed because, as per court documents, she went bankrupt twice and a judge recently issued order to arrest her for repeatedly missing out court sessions.
The media portal has said that Katie Price kept her head down while walking with a various load of tapes on her face, leaning into the child for support.