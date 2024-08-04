Hollywood

Katie Price spotted with bloodied, bruised face in bandages

Katie Price seen in Turkey after going bankrupt twice

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
Katie Price seen in Turkey after going bankrupt twice
Katie Price seen in Turkey after going bankrupt twice

Katie Price has somehow ended up with a “bloody scarred” face wrapped up in bandages!

On Saturday, she was seen in Turkey publicly after checking off her latest surgery procedure in the country with son Harvey.

According to photographs obtained by Daily Mail, the former model’s face showed a pretty thick scar leaking with blood right next to her right ear.

On the right, similar patches could be spotted with an additional cut spanning across the cheek.

A stocky string of what seemed like stitches could be observed right behind Katie Price’s ears with a pair of sunglasses tucked above them.

This happened to be her first outing since she underwent another face lift, which is reportedly the sixth one on the social media personality’s list, costing £10,000.

It’s not known how these expenses are being managed because, as per court documents, she went bankrupt twice and a judge recently issued order to arrest her for repeatedly missing out court sessions.

The media portal has said that Katie Price kept her head down while walking with a various load of tapes on her face, leaning into the child for support.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Hollywood News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kevin Hart doesn’t want mend feud with ‘attitude king’ Michael Jordan
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kanye West inserts Japanese lyrics in new track named ‘Bomb’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kyle Walker wanted ‘secret bed life’ with Lauryn Goodman after public apology
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Victoria Beckham becomes bestfriends with Nicole Kidman over interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Why Chris Evans refuses Ryan Reynolds’ cue cards for surprise monologue in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Reynolds stops laughing to celebrate ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ success
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ben Affleck divorcing Jennifer Lopez for her ‘cocktail range’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Priyanka Chopra gives ‘biased’ verdict on husband Nick Jonas’ ‘Good Half’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Mariah Carey to bring ‘Christmas Tour’ to 20 cities
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom role in new 'Avengers' film
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Leonardo DiCaprio’s next film title REVEALED