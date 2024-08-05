Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce achieves big milestone amid engagement rumours

Travis Kelce adds another feather to his cap amid Taylor Swift romance!
The 34-year-old athlete has not only clinched the 9th spot in league's top 100 players but also named the best Tight End in the NFL.
As per the annual ranking done by professional football players who vote on the best players among their peers, Travis has claimed a significant spot in the top players list.
Travis Kelce’s new milestone was celebrated by his team, Kansas City Chiefs as it shared a poster of Taylor’s boyfriend on their official Instagram account on Saturday.
The photo was accompanied by a caption that read, “The best tight end in the National Football League.”
"Kelce reached new heights of popularity in 2023, but that kind of recognition among his peers has been a constant in the Top 100," NFL blurb about Travis Kelce read.
According to NFL, Travis ranked the best tight end in the league for the fourth consecutive year.
"A sure-handed model of consistency, Kelce was a force to be reckoned with during Kansas City's successful run at back-to-back Super Bowls," the NFL added in its write up.
It also revealed that in the last two consecutive Super Bowls, which the Chiefs have won, the athlete has caught 32 passes for a total of 355 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Kelce is rapidly nearing record post-season receiving milestones, with his Super Bowl performances contributing to his three championships.
"Kelce, who sits fourth all-time in receiving for TEs, has put together an incredible Hall of Fame career that was once quietly preserved," the tribute concluded. "Today, it's anything but for pop culture's latest heartthrob."