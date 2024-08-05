Trending

Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce achieves big milestone amid engagement rumours

Travis Kelce makes girlfriend Taylor Swift proud by clinching new honour

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce achieves big milestone amid engagement rumours
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce achieves big milestone amid engagement rumours

Travis Kelce adds another feather to his cap amid Taylor Swift romance!

The 34-year-old athlete has not only clinched the 9th spot in league's top 100 players but also named the best Tight End in the NFL.

As per the annual ranking done by professional football players who vote on the best players among their peers, Travis has claimed a significant spot in the top players list.

Travis Kelce’s new milestone was celebrated by his team, Kansas City Chiefs as it shared a poster of Taylor’s boyfriend on their official Instagram account on Saturday.

The photo was accompanied by a caption that read, “The best tight end in the National Football League.”


"Kelce reached new heights of popularity in 2023, but that kind of recognition among his peers has been a constant in the Top 100," NFL blurb about Travis Kelce read.

According to NFL, Travis ranked the best tight end in the league for the fourth consecutive year.

"A sure-handed model of consistency, Kelce was a force to be reckoned with during Kansas City's successful run at back-to-back Super Bowls," the NFL added in its write up.

It also revealed that in the last two consecutive Super Bowls, which the Chiefs have won, the athlete has caught 32 passes for a total of 355 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Kelce is rapidly nearing record post-season receiving milestones, with his Super Bowl performances contributing to his three championships.

As per NFL, the athlete has caught 32 balls for a total of 355 yards and three touchdowns in the past two consecutive Super Bowls (which the Chiefs have won).

"Kelce, who sits fourth all-time in receiving for TEs, has put together an incredible Hall of Fame career that was once quietly preserved," the tribute concluded. "Today, it's anything but for pop culture's latest heartthrob."

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Trending News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Ben Affleck rocks new hair amid ongoing marital tensions with Jennifer Lopez
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Taylor Swift stuns Eras Tour crowd with her special 'Exile' mashup: Watch
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Ryan Reynolds drops ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s BIGGEST unsolved question
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Excavation in Egypt's ancient Necropolis finds 63 tombs with stunning treasures
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Jordan Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa revealed name of firstborn
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna honored with ‘unique’ statue outside Crypto.com Arena
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX make HUGE donation after 'Guess' success
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Adele nearly suffered wardrobe malfunction due to torrential downpour
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Ilona Maher swaps custom pins with ’iconic’ Simone Biles in viral clip
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Sunderland riotors spread unrest after Southport killings
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Ben Affleck takes big step to cope with Jennifer Lopez divorce drama
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Mystery of the Egypt’s 3,500-year-old "Screaming Woman" mummy unveiled