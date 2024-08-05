Hollywood

Travis Kelce admits to Taylor Swift connection making him recognizable

Travis Kelce agreed that Taylor Swift shot him to fame

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Travis Kelce admits to Taylor Swift connection made him recognizable
Travis Kelce admits to Taylor Swift connection made him recognizable

Travis Kelce has exploded with a humongous level of fame since his name was first attached to superstar Taylor Swift, and now he has admitted to it.

In a recent fan encounter, the NFL player indirectly acknowledged that it’s only the romantic connection with his girlfriend that has made him recognizable to the public.

As per People Magazine, a viral video on social media showed Travis Kelce being approached by a group.

“What are you guys doing in my hallway?” he quickly inquired.

Dodging the question, one of them declared, “You just took my wife’s breath away. Literally, she just almost died!”

“Taylor Swift effect,” the footballer replied without missing a beat, prompting everyone to laugh.

While this interaction could be well-scripted, users on X say that it at least depicts the truth.

Before becoming attached to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wasn’t known or celebrated by such a huge pool of people.

In fact, not many were aware of his moniker!

Now, it’s often stated that he has been using the popstar’s nametag wherever possible to allegedly boost himself with an overdose of PDA going on between them.

Watchers of the windy romance say that Taylor Swift has had “many boyfriends before, but none of them have used PR to explode himself, like Travis Kelce allegedly did.”

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Hollywood News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson hit by burglars in broad daylight
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise in ‘anguished tears’ over phone
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Priyanka Chopra flaunts ‘bloody’ makeup look from ‘The Bluff’ set
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' unveils first look
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kevin Hart doesn’t want mend feud with ‘attitude king’ Michael Jordan
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kanye West inserts Japanese lyrics in new track named ‘Bomb’
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kyle Walker wanted ‘secret bed life’ with Lauryn Goodman after public apology
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Victoria Beckham becomes bestfriends with Nicole Kidman over interview
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Why Chris Evans refuses Ryan Reynolds’ cue cards for surprise monologue in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Katie Price spotted with bloodied, bruised face in bandages