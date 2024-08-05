Travis Kelce admits to Taylor Swift connection making him recognizable

Travis Kelce has exploded with a humongous level of fame since his name was first attached to superstar Taylor Swift, and now he has admitted to it.
In a recent fan encounter, the NFL player indirectly acknowledged that it’s only the romantic connection with his girlfriend that has made him recognizable to the public.
As per People Magazine, a viral video on social media showed Travis Kelce being approached by a group.
“What are you guys doing in my hallway?” he quickly inquired.
Dodging the question, one of them declared, “You just took my wife’s breath away. Literally, she just almost died!”
“Taylor Swift effect,” the footballer replied without missing a beat, prompting everyone to laugh.
While this interaction could be well-scripted, users on X say that it at least depicts the truth.
Before becoming attached to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wasn’t known or celebrated by such a huge pool of people.
In fact, not many were aware of his moniker!
Now, it’s often stated that he has been using the popstar’s nametag wherever possible to allegedly boost himself with an overdose of PDA going on between them.
Watchers of the windy romance say that Taylor Swift has had “many boyfriends before, but none of them have used PR to explode himself, like Travis Kelce allegedly did.”