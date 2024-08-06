Jennifer Lopez looks forward to ‘what’s next’ amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly looking for a new place to live amid Ben Affleck divorce fiasco.
The This Is Me… Now hit maker, who recently marked her 55th birthday with a Bridgerton-themed bash without her sweetheart husband Ben, is now ooking forward to what the future hold for her.
A source exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that “Considering everything that's going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She's been off and able to focus on what's next.”
The informant also confirmed that the 55-year-pop icon “hasn't seen Ben [Affleck] for weeks," and they both are “moving on separately” amid marital woes.
“Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” the insider noted.
Speaking of the Atlas actress conduct the source added, “She always has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect.”
In the wake of Jennifer and Ben’s marital woes, the mother-of-two has resumed house hunting in L.A after enjoying a exotic vacation in Europe and a long break in Hamptons.
The On The Floor singer recently looked at a home in Beverly Hills that is “truly exceptional” and “ideal setting for those seeking seclusion.”
This update comes amid the reports that Jennifer and Ben are currently on a deadlock which is actually affecting their divorce negotiations.