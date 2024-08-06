Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez looks forward to 'what's next' amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly looking for a new place to live amid Ben Affleck divorce fiasco.

The This Is Me… Now hit maker, who recently marked her 55th birthday with a  Bridgerton-themed bash without her sweetheart husband Ben, is now ooking forward to what the future hold for her.

A source exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that “Considering everything that's going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She's been off and able to focus on what's next.”

The informant also confirmed that the 55-year-pop icon “hasn't seen Ben [Affleck] for weeks," and they both are “moving on separately” amid marital woes.

“Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” the insider noted.

Speaking of the Atlas actress conduct the source added, “She always has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

In the wake of Jennifer and Ben’s marital woes, the mother-of-two has resumed house hunting in L.A after enjoying a exotic vacation in Europe and a long break in Hamptons.

The On The Floor singer recently looked at a home in Beverly Hills that is “truly exceptional” and “ideal setting for those seeking seclusion.”

This update comes amid the reports that Jennifer and Ben are currently on a deadlock which is actually affecting their divorce negotiations.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's Beverly Hills mansion faces another $2M reduction
Rihanna rocks curve-baring carnival costume: PHOTO
Charles Cyphers, ‘Halloween’ actor breathes his last at 85
Ryan Reynolds heaps praises on Jennifer Garner and her ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Kit Harrington 'couldn't be more blessed' to have daughter
Selena Gomez admits 'acting has my heart' after first Emmy nomination
‘House of the Dragon’ will end with season 4? Find out
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput pose for the paparazzi in viral clip
Kriti Sanon casts her magic spell in black dress as she returns from Greece
Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with Rahul Mody?
Henry Cavill makes hilarious confession about his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo
Jennifer Garner drops grueling 'Marvel fit' workout for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'