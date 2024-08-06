Entertainment

Kriti Sanon casts her magic spell in black dress as she returns from Greece

Kriti Sanon flaunts her stunning airport OOTN

  by Web Desk
  August 06, 2024
Kriti Sanon stuns in black as she returns to India from Greece
Kriti Sanon stuns in black as she returns to India from Greece 

Kriti Sanon has returned to India from her fun-filled Greece vacation in a black outfit perfect for the airport look. 

The Crew actress was seen making fond memories in Greece with her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia and her sister Nupur Sanon.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Sanon posed with fans and waved at photographers, showcasing her sweet and gracious demeanour as she arrived in Mumbai. 


For her travels, the superstar opted to slip in a stunning black piece and captivate hearts. 

She took her fashion game a notch during the vacation with her chic wardrobe choice. 

Ahead of her return, the Bhediya actress uploaded a video rocking a handmade crochet co-ord set, breathing in the fresh air of  Santorini. 

Her rumored boyfriend could not resist liking the diva's post and was all hearts. 

To ring in Happy Friendship Day on July 4, the Ganapath starlet exuded pure sister goals with Nupur Sanon featuring her Greece diaries. 

On the work front, after basking in the success of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon will next star in Do Patti opposite Kajol. 

