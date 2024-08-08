Entertainment

Charlie Puth reveals unusual tip Taylor Swift gave him for ‘songwriting’

Charlie Puth teased new upcoming album after releasing track ‘Hero’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Charlie Puth has gotten candid about global pop-star Taylor Swift being an inspiration for him for his upcoming album.

The Grammy-nominated singer recently released his hit track Hero, and now he’s on a journey to compose new songs.

He told People about the partnership with BIC, “You can expect what you always expect from me, which is chords and key changes and what I think are interesting kind of rhythms in production sense.”

Charlie continued, “I always think about what I've lacked every time I start a new project and one thing that I'd like to enhance even more is the storytelling of things. And maybe that lies in the lyrics and making the lyrics a little bit more less A, B, C, D.”

The We Don’t Talk Anymore crooner admitted that Taylor played a major role in his new direction.

“Taylor Swift kind of nudged me to do that as well,” he said, “And I think that's how she approaches her songwriting and that's how I'll approach this next album.”

Charlie also shared that planning everything by himself can be “challenging” but it’s all “worth it” at the end of the day.

