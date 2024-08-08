Sarah Khan shares adorable glimpses from Aiman Khan's daughter's birthday party

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Sarah Khan gave fans a glimpse into the celebration of Aiman Khan's daughter Miral's first birthday party.

The Hum Tum actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share carousel of sweet moments from the event.

In the pictures, Sarah could be seen wearing a baby pink long dress, perfectly matching the theme, while her husband Falak Shabir complemented her in a pink lining shirt.


The first photo in the carousel featured Sarah placing a loving hand on Falak's shoulder while the second picture showed the couple arriving at the venue, laden with gifts and handbags.

Meanwhile, the third snap captured a heartwarming moment of Sarah hugging someone, while the last photo showcased the couple striking a pose for the camera.

However, their daughter Alyana Falak was notably absent from the event.

Alongside her post, Sarah penned, “From Miral’s Birthday Party (along with party emojis).”

The highlight of the party was the revelation of Miral's face, which Aiman Khan and her husband Muneeb Butt had kept private until now.

The adorable photos showed Miral beaming with joy, surrounded by her loved ones.

