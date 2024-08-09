Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Blake Lively stole the show at the UK gala screening of her movie It Ends with Us on Thursday, but it wasn't just her stunning Tamara Ralph Couture gown that turned heads.
The actress won over fans' hearts with a thoughtful gesture that showcased her kindness and compassion at London's Leicester Square.
As Lively posed for photos on the red carpet, she noticed a young fan who was visibly overcome with emotion. Without hesitation, Lively shared her red-feathered coat with the girl, wrapping it around her shoulders and posing for a photo together.
The Gossip Girl alum was also seen carrying multiple tickets to the screening, which she appeared to give to her supporters. The fans were later spotted carrying the tickets and posing for photos on the red carpet.
In It Ends with Us, Lively plays Lily Bloom, a recent college graduate who falls in love with a man named Ryle, but faces a complicated past when an ex-lover returns.
The movie is adapted from Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name.
Blake Lively's It Ends with Us is slated to hit the theaters on August 9, 2024.