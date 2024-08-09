Entertainment

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Blake Lively graced 'It Ends with Us' London premeire in stunning Tamara Ralph Couture on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
• Blake Lively wins fans hearts with THIS gesture at It Ends With Us premiere
• Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Blake Lively stole the show at the UK gala screening of her movie It Ends with Us on Thursday, but it wasn't just her stunning Tamara Ralph Couture gown that turned heads.

The actress won over fans' hearts with a thoughtful gesture that showcased her kindness and compassion at London's Leicester Square.

As Lively posed for photos on the red carpet, she noticed a young fan who was visibly overcome with emotion. Without hesitation, Lively shared her red-feathered coat with the girl, wrapping it around her shoulders and posing for a photo together.

PHOTO: PEOPLE Magazine
PHOTO: PEOPLE Magazine

The Gossip Girl alum was also seen carrying multiple tickets to the screening, which she appeared to give to her supporters. The fans were later spotted carrying the tickets and posing for photos on the red carpet.

In It Ends with Us, Lively plays Lily Bloom, a recent college graduate who falls in love with a man named Ryle, but faces a complicated past when an ex-lover returns.

The movie is adapted from Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name.

Blake Lively's It Ends with Us is slated to hit the theaters on August 9, 2024.

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere
Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama

Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama
Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Entertainment News

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Travis Scott arrested in Paris: Details inside
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Sabrina Carpenter turns heads at star-studded party amid breakup rumours
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Taylor Swift's Wembley concert to receive 'layers of protection' following terror attack
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Sydney Sweeney gets candid about 'Euphoria' season 3 and its Time Jump
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Katy Perry drops powerful music video for her new song 'Lifetimes'
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce breaks silence on Vienna concert terrorism threats
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Ariana Grande speaks out on 'disheartening' music leaks
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Travis Kelce prioritises NFL training over Taylor Swift amid singer's serious life threats
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Shawn Mendes surprisingly releases two songs on his 26th birthday
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Taylor Swift fans turn Vienna into concert arena after tour cancellation: Watch
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Blake Lively reveals Ryan Reynolds' uncredited role in 'It Ends With Us'
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis