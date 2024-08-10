Royal

King Charles breaks silence on UK riots against Muslims and immigrants

  by Web Desk
  August 10, 2024
King Charles III has finally addressed the ongoing unrest in the UK following the stabbing of three little girls in Southport at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop.

As per the report of LBC, the 75-year-old monarch reached out to UK's Prime Minister via call.

The king has also contacted the chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex on a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024.

The Buckingham Palace spokesperson revealed, "In addition to the private calls His Majesty has been making throughout the week concerning recent events - and in particular the impact they have had on affected communities - this evening the King held a phone audience with the Prime Minister, and additionally had a joint call with the chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex."

The spokesperson went on to share that, "In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder."

The palace insider further confirmed, "the King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many."

"It remains His Majesty's hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation," added the Buckingham Palace source.

