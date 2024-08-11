Trending

Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed takes pride in her: 'You are an inspiration'

Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed cannot stop showering love on his wife as she achieves a new milestone

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Hiba Bukharis husband Arez Ahmed cannot stop showering love on his wife as she achieves a new milestone
Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed cannot stop showering love on his wife as she achieves a new milestone 

Actor Arez Ahmed penned the sweetest note for wife Hiba Bukhari as she becomes 1st Pakistani actress whose two dramas Fitoor and Jaan Nisar surpassed a billion views. 

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Radd starlet reposted the shoutout post. 

" You are one of the most hardworking and intelligent actors we have. I have seen it first hand!" he wrote. 

The post further read, " Billion views is a feat very few have achieved and fewer will achieve.. no gimmicks no shooo shaaa. It is pure hard work and Allah's blessing. Thankyou for being Hiba Bukhari! You are an inspiration for so many inspiring actors out there." 

Hiba Bukharis husband Arez Ahmed takes pride in her: You are an inspiration

" Your career screams out loud that one can make it with pure hard work, grace and consistency. Love you!"

The Deewangi star could not contain all the love she got from her husband and in response expressed her deepest gratitude, "Thisss!!! means a lot!!! Really I am overwhelmed!! I love you." 

While Hiba Bukhari added a new feather to her cap so did her Jaan Nisar co-star Danish Taimoor. 

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in 2022, often turn cheerleaders for each other. 

SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11

SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11
Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post

Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post

Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action

Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future

Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future

Trending News

Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Aiman Khan's designer OOTD from Miraal's birthday takes breaths away
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Aamir Khan to continue working in Bollywood for more than decade
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Is Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's collaboration on the cards again?
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Janhvi Kapoor all smiles with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in unseen picture
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Iqra Aziz displays her real struggle at cooking in new post
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Hamza Ali Abbasi's book 'discovering God' launches in USA
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Sidharth Malhotra's ramp walk partner Alicia Kaur cheekily apologizes to Kiara Advani
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Shraddha Kapoor calls Aarohi a 'special character' in her career
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting for 'The Bluff'
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's pampering knacks