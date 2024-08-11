Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed takes pride in her: 'You are an inspiration'

Actor Arez Ahmed penned the sweetest note for wife Hiba Bukhari as she becomes 1st Pakistani actress whose two dramas Fitoor and Jaan Nisar surpassed a billion views.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Radd starlet reposted the shoutout post.
" You are one of the most hardworking and intelligent actors we have. I have seen it first hand!" he wrote.
The post further read, " Billion views is a feat very few have achieved and fewer will achieve.. no gimmicks no shooo shaaa. It is pure hard work and Allah's blessing. Thankyou for being Hiba Bukhari! You are an inspiration for so many inspiring actors out there."
" Your career screams out loud that one can make it with pure hard work, grace and consistency. Love you!"
The Deewangi star could not contain all the love she got from her husband and in response expressed her deepest gratitude, "Thisss!!! means a lot!!! Really I am overwhelmed!! I love you."
While Hiba Bukhari added a new feather to her cap so did her Jaan Nisar co-star Danish Taimoor.
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in 2022, often turn cheerleaders for each other.