Hania Aamir's frightful experience with spider in Bali hotel sends creeps

Hania Aamir's holiday seemed to have been spoilt by a spider lurking in the room.
On Sunday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared a scary glimpse from her first day in Bali.
Aamir, who relaxed and dipped in the pool outside her hotel, little knew her Bali vacation would be a pain.
However, it looks like the superstar is having a bad experience in one of the poshest hotels of Bali that she booked prior to her stay as her latest WhatsApp chat with the hotel management says it all.
" Can I get two iced matches please," the star's text read followed by a complaint, " Also there is a spider in our room. Please send someone."
In the third snapshot, the dimple queen captured a close up shot of a big spider on the wall of her room, giving her fans all the creeps.
The Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star has been on a vacation since a week with her girl squad living life and making memories in Bangkok.
After a fun-filled Bangkok stay, Aamir boarded a four hour long flight to Bali and there she is now.
It is pertinent to mention that the star's Bali trip has not struck a chord with her fans, who continued to call her a 'spider woman' and an 'over actor.'
On the work front, Hania Aamir is starring opposite Fahad Mustafa in the ongoing drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.