Hania Aamir's frightful experience with spider in Bali hotel sends creeps

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Hania Aamir's holiday seemed to have been spoilt by a spider lurking in the room. 

On Sunday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared a scary glimpse from her first day in Bali. 

Aamir, who relaxed and dipped in the pool outside her hotel, little knew her Bali vacation would be a pain. 

However, it looks like the superstar is having a bad experience in one of the poshest hotels of Bali that she booked prior to her stay as her latest WhatsApp chat with the hotel management says it all. 

" Can I get two iced matches please," the star's text read followed by a complaint, " Also there is a spider in our room. Please send someone." 


In the third snapshot, the dimple queen captured a close up shot of a big spider on the wall of her room, giving her fans all the creeps. 

The Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star has been on a vacation since  a week with her girl squad living life and making memories in Bangkok. 

After a fun-filled Bangkok stay, Aamir boarded a four hour long flight to Bali and there she is now. 

It is pertinent to mention that the star's Bali trip has not struck a chord with her fans, who continued to call her a 'spider woman' and an 'over actor.' 

On the work front, Hania Aamir is starring opposite Fahad Mustafa in the ongoing drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

Jacqueline Fernandez receives yacht as birthday gift from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Asim Azhar's North American Tour faces unexpected delay
Priyanka Chopra shares 'picture wrap' from 'Bluff' sets
Iqra Aziz documents 'picture-perfect' memories with husband Yasir Hussain
Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post
Aiman Khan's designer OOTD from Miraal's birthday takes breaths away
Aamir Khan to continue working in Bollywood for more than decade
Is Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's collaboration on the cards again?
Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed takes pride in her: 'You are an inspiration'
Janhvi Kapoor all smiles with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in unseen picture
Iqra Aziz displays her real struggle at cooking in new post
Hamza Ali Abbasi's book 'discovering God' launches in USA