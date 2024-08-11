Prince Harry’s prediction about civil unrest in UK turns true

Prince Harry had long ago forecasted the civil unrest that is currently ensuing in the United Kingdom under King Charles’ throne.
A stretch of madness has taken over the country with violent scenes playing out, leading to over 400 arrests, 50 policeman injuries, houses set on fire, and courts forced to do overtime.
Just yesterday, Your Majesty expressed concerned over communities harming each other, following which PM Keir Starmer canceled his summer vacations to focus on controlling the rising uproar instead.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s worries regarding security issues have just been proved right
He previously talked about relocating his family to America because the United Kingdom is becoming unsafe with each passing day, especially because of growing racism and communal violence.
This exposed his wife Meghan Markle to a much bigger risk because she happens to be the “only mixed race member of the royal family,” but police protection was taken away from them in 2020.
In fact, Prince Harry reiterated the same point in a documentary called Tabloids on Trial released last week, as per Courier Mail.
“It takes one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read. These things that are a genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” he said.