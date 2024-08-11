Royal

Prince Harry’s prediction about civil unrest in UK turns true

Prince Harry foresaw upcoming violence under King Charles’ throne

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024


Prince Harry had long ago forecasted the civil unrest that is currently ensuing in the United Kingdom under King Charles’ throne.

A stretch of madness has taken over the country with violent scenes playing out, leading to over 400 arrests, 50 policeman injuries, houses set on fire, and courts forced to do overtime.

Just yesterday, Your Majesty expressed concerned over communities harming each other, following which PM Keir Starmer canceled his summer vacations to focus on controlling the rising uproar instead.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s worries regarding security issues have just been proved right

He previously talked about relocating his family to America because the United Kingdom is becoming unsafe with each passing day, especially because of growing racism and communal violence.

This exposed his wife Meghan Markle to a much bigger risk because she happens to be the “only mixed race member of the royal family,” but police protection was taken away from them in 2020.

In fact, Prince Harry reiterated the same point in a documentary called Tabloids on Trial released last week, as per Courier Mail.

“It takes one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read. These things that are a genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” he said.

Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family

Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony

Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony
King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland

King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat

Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat

Royal News

Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Meghan Markle slammed for 'unroyal' act but Princess Kate done same in past
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Duchess Sophie reunites with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Prince William thinks Harry ‘doesn’t deserve’ gift from great-grandmother on 40th birthday
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret stepping back from Royal duties?
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
King Charles’ first royal request rejected by PM Keir Starmer
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Prince Harry’s personal security bill transferred to Canadian taxpayers
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Prince William donates air ambulances after purchasing 2 personal helicopters