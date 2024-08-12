Entertainment

Banksy’s latest artwork turns London Police box into ‘stunning’ fish tank: Watch

Banksy has revealed his seventh new artwork in London

  • August 12, 2024


Banksy has revealed his seventh new artwork in London, a painting of swimming fish on a police sentry box near The Old Bailey.

The glass-fronted box on Ludgate Hill has been transformed to resemble an aquarium, marking another addition to Banksy’s recent series of animal-themed pieces.

As per multiple outlets, crowds gathered to see the artwork, prompting the City of London Police to install barriers around the box. The City of London Corporation is considering options to preserve the piece.

This week has seen a series of new Banksy artworks across London, including a goat, elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, and a cat.

Each piece has been confirmed by Banksy through his Instagram account.

The City of London Police commented on the artwork, describing it as "criminal damage" and confirming they are working with the City of London Corporation, which owns the sentry box.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Spooner noted that police are aware of the situation and are coordinating efforts regarding the artwork.

Meanwhile, local residents and visitors have been taking photos of the new piece, appreciating its unique charm. One observer described the artwork as "beautiful" and "subtle."

On the other hand, Banksy's series has sparked significant public interest, with several pieces already removed or defaced shortly after their unveiling.

The cat artwork on a billboard was taken down for safety reasons, and the wolf on a satellite dish was reportedly stolen.

