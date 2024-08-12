Trending

Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
On Instagram this weekend, the 28-year-old exuded lazy Sunday vibes in a kurta pajama set and no makeup face, proving that true beauty shines from within. 

She was enjoying the weather and every moment to the fullest. 

While the other happened to be close-up shots of the actress from inside the cozy corner of her house. 

" Been a while," wrote Saleem addressing her month-long hiatus in the caption. 


On seeing the diva back in action, her fans and followers wished her a warm welcome in the comments section.  

One wrote, " Finally she posted." 

The other penned, " Who waited Dure post for a long time." 

" Welcome back," the third expressed. 

The Khaie star is seemingly back to the usual grind after her exciting vacation to London where she fulfilled her gelato cravings and hiked on a rugged mountainous terrain of Skardu. 

On the work front, Durefishan Saleem made waves with her blockbuster performance in Ishq Murshid, where she played the love interest of her male lead, Bilal Abbas Khan. 

