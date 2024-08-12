Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad

In a tragic turn of events, Pakistan's music industry has lost one of its beloved and talented musicians Haniya Aslam to a cardiac arrest on Sunday, August 11.
The news of her untimely death was confirmed by her cousin and musical partner Zeb Bangash via an Instagram post.
Zeb's post featured a slew of touching photographs of Haniya captioned, “Hanini."
To note, the comments section of the musician's post has become a space to express grief and condolences where many from the industry shared their sorrow.
Singer Rup Magon of Josh to Dino Ali, television presenter Sophiya Anjam and more honoured late Haniya, who also sang for Alia Bhatt's famous movie Highway.
Haniya, who rose to fame with her band titled Zeb and Haniya through Coke Studio, was born and raised in Lahore but would often visit her extended family in Kohat, a small town located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
As far as her education is concerned, the late singer went to study at Smiths while Zeb attended the Mount Holyoke college in the Massachusetts in the US.
During their time together, the ladies would often get together and explore music.
For the unversed, Haniya Aslam's funeral prayers will be held in Islamabad on Monday, August 12 which will see the attendance of renowned singers and celebrities.