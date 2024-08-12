Shah Rukh Khan makes big comeback in Hindi dubbed 'Mufasa: Lion King'

Trending

  by Web Desk
  August 12, 2024


Mufasa: The Lion King has just dropped its Hindi trailer which featured Shah Rukh Khan and his sons lending their voices to the pride of lions. 

Disney's Mufasa explores the legacy of the king of the jungle and Simba's father, delving into the former's past, who captivated hearts with his rise from an orphaned cub to the esteemed king of the Pride Lands. 

The Hindi teaser for the upcoming movie was shared by Disney Films India on its official social media handles. 

 "The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December," read the caption. 

Following the blockbuster success of 2019's live-action adaptation, the Dunki star has finally returned as Mufasa, taking the audience back to the depths of his iconic character. 

Shah Rukh's beloved son Aryan Khan will voice Simba while AbRam will play the young Mufasa. 

The movie, helmed by Barry Jenkins, has been scheduled to roar at the Hindi cinemas on December 20. 

To note, while Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback takes fans with a bang he is busy charming the Locarno Film Festival with a career achievement award speech. 

“Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms – wider than the ones I do on screen,” his speech started off. 

Khan remarked, “It’s a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno." 

