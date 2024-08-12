Maya Ali shakes a leg to Coke Studio's famous track 'Blockbuster'

Maya Ali spent a fun weekend grooving and her latest social media post is proof.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Mann Mayal actress shared a short reel dancing her heart out to perfection on Faris Shafi's Blockbuster.
For the evening, the diva had her dance mode ON with her entire squad bringing out the best kind of crazy in her.
She wore a white embroidered kurta set with her jhumkas doing the talking and gave off Kala Chashma vibes in black sunnies.
"Its a different kind of madness when we are together," the Parey Hut Love actress captioned her video. \
Shortly after the footage made rounds, her best friend and famous actor Wahaj Ali called her "cute."
Her fans and followers also hailed the superstar's dancing skills.
One wrote, " Watching it on repeat."
" Us after seeing smd trailers," the second effused.
" Naughty Maya," the third stated.
Maya Ali often keeps her 8.1M followers entertained with her dancing and lips syncing videos.
She also has won hearts for her breathtaking fashion and bridal photo-ops during the tenure of her career.
On the work front, Maya Ali's sizzling chemistry beside Bilal Ashraf in drama serial Yunhi was truly adored.