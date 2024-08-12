Trending

Maya Ali shakes a leg to Coke Studio's famous track 'Blockbuster'

Maya Ali proves she is a die hard Coke Studio fan with her killer moves and enthusiasm

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
aya Ali proves she is a die hard Coke Studio fan with her killer moves and enthusiasm
aya Ali proves she is a die hard Coke Studio fan with her killer moves and enthusiasm 

Maya Ali spent a fun weekend grooving and her latest social media post is proof. 

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Mann Mayal actress shared a short reel dancing her heart out to perfection on Faris Shafi's Blockbuster. 

For the evening, the diva had her dance mode ON with her entire squad bringing out the best kind of crazy in her. 

She wore a white embroidered kurta set with her jhumkas doing the talking and gave off Kala Chashma vibes in black sunnies. 

"Its a different kind of madness when we are together," the Parey Hut Love actress captioned her video. \


Shortly after the footage made rounds, her best friend and famous actor Wahaj Ali called her "cute."

Her fans and followers also hailed the superstar's dancing skills. 

One wrote, " Watching it on repeat." 

" Us after seeing smd trailers," the second effused. 

" Naughty Maya," the third stated. 

Maya Ali often keeps her 8.1M followers entertained with her dancing and lips syncing videos. 

She also has won hearts for her breathtaking fashion and bridal photo-ops during the tenure of her career. 

On the work front, Maya Ali's sizzling chemistry beside Bilal Ashraf in drama serial Yunhi was truly adored. 

Prince William’s hairless garden finally blessed with flashy beard

Prince William’s hairless garden finally blessed with flashy beard
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid arrested by military: ISPR

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid arrested by military: ISPR
King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?

King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance

Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance

Trending News

Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Shweta Tiwari makes surprise revelation about daughter Palak and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Shah Rukh Khan makes major statement about ‘Jawan, RRR, Baahubali’
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Shah Rukh Khan makes big comeback in Hindi dubbed 'Mufasa: Lion King'
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Sana Javed drops a peek from her honeymoon in Switzerland
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Ayeza Khan takes road trip to the Murree valley
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Abhishek Bachchan dismisses divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai: 'Still married, Sorry'
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Alia Bhatt celebrates one year of 'Heart of Stone', poses with Gal Gadot
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Jacqueline Fernandez receives yacht as birthday gift from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Asim Azhar's North American Tour faces unexpected delay
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Hania Aamir's frightful experience with spider in Bali hotel sends creeps