Video: Nimra Khan narrates horrific details of attempted kidnapping incident in DHA Karachi

Nimra Khan, celebrated for her role in popular Ramadan drama Umme Ayesha, shared a distressing experience of escaping a kidnapping attempt in Karachi.
The Ehraam-e-Junoon actress via a tearful video revealed the traumatic incident sending goosebumps to her 3.8M followers.
“Assalamu Alaikum, we are alive nation, right? But this video isn’t about the glorification of this nation, Yesterday, what happened to me is horrific, do you want it to happen with your daughter, wife or sister? Can you send any of them safely outside in Pakistan, no, I can guarantee that your daughters aren’t safe here," Nimra started off.
She continued, "You guys know that celebrating 14 August is pathetic when girls aren’t safe in Pakistan. Yesterday, I was standing near Ramada, waiting for my car when the three men came and tried to kidnap me, they harassed me, I had mobile, bag and I was waiting for my family, it was raining, those men held me on gun point were dragging me to their car but no one heard me."
"I did my own protection, I pushed him and started running, he had guns, he could shoot me. I came in front of a car , and the family and Ramada staff saved me, how can I say that I am safe in this country where I am a tax payer. I am not safe here, I can hire guards from that tax money, now, I understand why people keep guards with them, we need guards, no wonder Why people are settling abroad. We need protection in Pakistan, I can say I am a proud Muslim, but proud Pakistani? No!!” the Banno star added.
The 34-year-old also confessed to have been in deep anxiety owing to the scary incident that took a toll over her health and family.
Nimra Khan signed off saying, " Please stay in on August 14. A lot of incidents take place during this day so be home just be home as much as possible."