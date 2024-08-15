Indian women march to 'Reclaim the Night' after Kolkata doctor's assault

Indian women hold the flaming torches in the early morning hours on Independence Day for the better security of the women.
According to The Guardian, women in India held a march through the dark streets of West Bengal, holding torches and blowing conch shells, in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor in the hospital in Kolkata last week.
The women chanted, ‘Reclaim the night’ referring to the disturbing incident when an on-duty 31-year-old doctor was attacked and killed at the government RG Kar hospital on Friday night.
One of the demonstrators told The Telegraph newspaper, “It is not just about one night. Every night, women should have this freedom and choice to go out, so that in the future no girl child’s parents have to think about whether their child shall return home safe or not.”
Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the independence day celebration in New Delhi, referring to the Kolkata incident, said, “There is anger for atrocities committed against our mothers and sisters; there is anger in the nation about that.”
Modi further added, “Crimes against women should be quickly investigated; monstrous behaviour against women should be severely and quickly punished. That is essential for creating deterrence and confidence in society.”