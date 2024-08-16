Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has accidently shown signs of being a “control freak” during Colombia trip with Prince Harry.
Recently, the royal couple’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, dramatically quit from his role which has raised concerns by royal experts of the former Suits star’s “controlling” nature.
During a conversion with OK!, the former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "It’s hard not to draw the conclusion that Harry and Meghan are hard taskmasters, and I suspect they, or at least Meghan, find it difficult to cede control, delegate responsibility and allow their staff to get on with things.”
It is primitive to note that Jennie has previously branded the Duchess of Sussex as an “absolute control freak”.
She told Talk TV, "Meghan is an absolute control freak, and therein lies the problem, actually. She wants to be in control of every aspect of her life – she's an independent, wonderful, outspoken feminist woman who was welcomed into the Royal Family.”
Jennie also noted that Meghan is “not a team player” and she’s “not used to having to cede control in any way.”
The Duke of Sussex and his wife landed in Colombia on Thursday.