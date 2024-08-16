Royal

Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex accidentally showed her 'control freak' side during Colombia visit with the Duke of Sussex

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024


Meghan Markle has accidently shown signs of being a “control freak” during Colombia trip with Prince Harry.

Recently, the royal couple’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, dramatically quit from his role which has raised concerns by royal experts of the former Suits star’s “controlling” nature.

During a conversion with OK!, the former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "It’s hard not to draw the conclusion that Harry and Meghan are hard taskmasters, and I suspect they, or at least Meghan, find it difficult to cede control, delegate responsibility and allow their staff to get on with things.”

It is primitive to note that Jennie has previously branded the Duchess of Sussex as an “absolute control freak”.

She told Talk TV, "Meghan is an absolute control freak, and therein lies the problem, actually. She wants to be in control of every aspect of her life – she's an independent, wonderful, outspoken feminist woman who was welcomed into the Royal Family.”

Jennie also noted that Meghan is “not a team player” and she’s “not used to having to cede control in any way.”

The Duke of Sussex and his wife landed in Colombia on Thursday. 

Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry
Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack

Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack
Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia

Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia

Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift

Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift

Royal News

Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Prince Harry sends hidden message to King Charles amid royal titles’ row
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to school in Colombia for social media talk
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Prince Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Prince Harry wears Prince William’s memorable necklace in Colombia
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Princess Anne says royal life harder than ever for Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Prince Harry’s staff members ‘infuriated’ for being dragged to Colombia
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son admits to ‘brutally’ assaulting girlfriend
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Kate Middleton makes peace offer in secret ‘phone call’ to Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
King Charles finally decides to swing axe after Harry, Meghan’s defying move