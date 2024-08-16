Trending

Mahira Khan teases new project in exciting post: ‘I’d name this series – Voren’

Mahira Khan is gearing up for an exciting project nearly a year after after her marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Mahira Khan is gearing up for an exciting project nearly a year after after her marriage
Mahira Khan is gearing up for an exciting project nearly a year after after her marriage 

Mahira Khan is getting back to the acting front nearly after a year-long hiatus following her marriage!

Turning to her Instagram space on Friday, the Legends of Maula Jatt actress shared a carousel featuring her upcoming work.

In one snapshot, the Humsafar famed starlet gazed straight into the camera from the sets of her upcoming project.

While the second featured her smiling brightly, showcasing she is happy to continue acting despite her busy wife status. 

“Random shots on set today. I’d name this series - Voren. Take a wild guess why,” the Bin Roye actress captioned.


Khan’s 11.2 M followers rained comments as she teased her very first project post tying the knot.

One fan wrote, “ Absolutely gorg.”

The second commented, “ Stunnnnerrr! Missed seeing your face.”

“ Coz you are taking voren for some inflammation?” a new fan asked.

“ I hope you are shooting for a drama,” the fourth penned.

Ahead of her new career announcement, Khan penned a heartwarming tribute for her motherland Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day.

Mahira Khan, who tied the knot for the second time with businessman Salim Karim, hosted her grand and dreamy wedding ceremony in Bhurban. 

Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry
Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack

Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack
Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia

Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia

Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift

Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift

Trending News

Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Priyanka Chopra drops stunning picture with birthday boy Joe Jonas
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Atif Aslam calls wife Sara Bharwana his 'sunshine'
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Mehwish Hayat teases potential cameo in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Wahaj Ali embraces the wild storms of New York City in new post
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Hina Khawaja Bayat asks government not to ‘destroy’ Pakistan
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman