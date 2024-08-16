Mahira Khan teases new project in exciting post: ‘I’d name this series – Voren’

Mahira Khan is getting back to the acting front nearly after a year-long hiatus following her marriage!
Turning to her Instagram space on Friday, the Legends of Maula Jatt actress shared a carousel featuring her upcoming work.
In one snapshot, the Humsafar famed starlet gazed straight into the camera from the sets of her upcoming project.
While the second featured her smiling brightly, showcasing she is happy to continue acting despite her busy wife status.
“Random shots on set today. I’d name this series - Voren. Take a wild guess why,” the Bin Roye actress captioned.
Khan’s 11.2 M followers rained comments as she teased her very first project post tying the knot.
One fan wrote, “ Absolutely gorg.”
The second commented, “ Stunnnnerrr! Missed seeing your face.”
“ Coz you are taking voren for some inflammation?” a new fan asked.
“ I hope you are shooting for a drama,” the fourth penned.
Ahead of her new career announcement, Khan penned a heartwarming tribute for her motherland Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day.
Mahira Khan, who tied the knot for the second time with businessman Salim Karim, hosted her grand and dreamy wedding ceremony in Bhurban.