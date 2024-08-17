Ayeza Khan reveals ‘dreamy’ future plans on 10th anniversary with Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan is opening up about dreamy old age plans with her one and only Danish Taimoor!
The Mehar Posh actress, who marked her 10-year milestone with the Jaan Nisaar actor, shared a carousel of heartwarming images along with a heartfelt, lengthy caption on her Instagram post on Friday, August 16.
“Yes, 16th August is our 10th wedding anniversary! MA,” wrote the actress as she began to pour her heart out.
Spilling some of her charming future plans, the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai actress penned, “I love you, my husband. I’m looking forward to that small town house, far away from the world, where you and I will sit in our 80s, having tea and discussing the stories of our past work, family, and just the two of us.”
Khan also noted that not everything can and should be shared publicly, which is why it took her five deleted captions to finally sum up her innermost feelings without revealing much of her personal life.
“My life revolves around you. It was always you. I never thought of fulfilling any dream without you. Whatever we have achieved in this life, Allah has been very kind, Alhamdulillah,” added the A-listed actress.
The carousel began with a couple's photo of Khan and her husband from their Oxford getaway, with the following images showing them savoring ice cream and visiting Blenheim Palace.
Khan’s post soon captured the attention of several notable celebs who made the comment section star-studded with their wishes.
“Happy anniversary,” wished Aiman Khan, while Nadia Hussain praised the caption and wrote, "Masha'Allah, Masha'Allah, what a sweet caption.”
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor stayed in a relationship for more than eight years before getting married in 2014. The couple shares a daughter, Hoorain, and a son, Rayan.