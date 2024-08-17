King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile

King Charles reportedly welcomes his closest family Prince Andrew at Balmoral.
Recently, speculation are circulating that his majesty's brother will visit Scottish estate with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with his grandchildren for a vacation.
A source told OK! Magazine, "Andrew has hardly left Royal Lodge since Christmas so he's very much looking forward to getting away with the rest of the family at Balmoral.”
Andrew’s hibernation has raised concerns for his kids, who believe that Balmoral getaway can cheer him up.
"He's turned into a bit of a recluse, so the girls are hoping that some nice family time with the children will help cheer him up a bit and bring him out of his shell,” the insider continued.
For the unversed, Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children will also be travelling to the annual Royal retreat.
As reported by Express, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family. The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind."
However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t join the royals for the vacation as they are busy with their Columbia trip.