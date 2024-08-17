Royal

Meghan Markle suspiciously wears ‘evil eye’ bracelet amongst Colombians

Meghan Markle ‘seeking protection’ from evil glares of people

  August 17, 2024


Meghan Markle was seen sporting an evil eye bracelet upon touching down in Colombia.

As she and Prince Harry stepped into the country hand-in-hand for the first time on August 15, they received a warm welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez.

The Duchess of Sussex had swept her into a trademark bun style, putting on a navy blue vest with a matching pair of slim trousers.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry complimented his wife by checking out in a dark blue two-piece suit.

But what has grabbed some suspicious attention is Meghan Markle’s evil eye bracelet, which has been reportedly bought from Lorraine Schwartz.

As per Tatler, it’s jam-packed with several charms that are supposed to protect the wearer from curses or jealousies brought over them by malevolent glares of people.

This tradition goes back thousands of years with the evil eye symbol being introduced in hopes of warding off negative energies and bad omens.

While Meghan Markle has famously decked out in this band a couple of times, it’s not known why she had chosen to wear it on her flight to Colombia.

A few hours after stepping into the country, the ex-royals were taken to an educational session, where the Duchess of Sussex had taken the bracelet off.

