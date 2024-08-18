Royal

Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family

  • August 18, 2024
Meghan Markle’s name is in the grasp of a filthy rumor that can reportedly crush the entire royal family.

King Charles has famously retreated to the Balmoral estate with other relatives for a private summer break.

Meanwhile, telly as well as tabloids left behind have turned dead boring, and that’s why a scandalous gossip tale about the Duchess of Sussex has been making revved up rounds on Closer magazine.

Thousands of royal observers and experts are predicting that Meghan Markle is about to unleash a new book that will crush King Charles’ throne.

Of course, there have been claims, assumptions, whispers, and reports about her following into Prince Harry’s memoir idea for years now, but there was no date.

As per news.com.au, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly ready for settling her scores with the royal family by rolling the final dice of the game.

It has been 150 days since she introduced her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard to the world, although there has been no official launch, actual product being sold, or a staff being hired.

Prince Harry himself has taken too many brutal hits this year with ongoing court cases, African Parks scandal backlash, pressures for apologies, and service award controversy.

He and Meghan Markle can really do with a big, fat win right now, and it might just as well be their infallible new book.

