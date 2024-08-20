Gracie Abrams affectionately bites boyfriend Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal has publicly said yes to dating Gracie Abrams after months of speculation about something going on between these two.
As per Daily Mail, he could barely keep his hands off the singer while on a Sunday outing in London this weekend.
Strolling toward Soho’s Mountain Restaurant for a dinner session, the actor was seen wrapping arms tightly around his girlfriend as she looked on with a smile.
In one particular instance, Paul Mescal’s hand slightly grazed with Gracie Abrams’ finger, and he immediately ceased her hand in a tender romeo manner.
The two didn’t seem shy about bringing their romance to the spotlight as they were lost in their own world.
Another photograph showed the popstar jokingly biting her boyfriend, who laughed out loudly.
To express their booming feelings, Paul Mescal was wearing an outfit similar to the one sported by his partner with an off-white shirt, a black belt, blue jeans, and a grey pair of sneakers.
But for adding slight adjustment, Gracie Abrams had put on black shades, whereas the Aftersun star had decked out in a green baseball cap.