Entertainment

Gracie Abrams affectionately bites boyfriend Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal confirmed dating Gracie Abrams

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Gracie Abrams affectionately bites boyfriend Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal has publicly said yes to dating Gracie Abrams after months of speculation about something going on between these two.

As per Daily Mail, he could barely keep his hands off the singer while on a Sunday outing in London this weekend.

Strolling toward Soho’s Mountain Restaurant for a dinner session, the actor was seen wrapping arms tightly around his girlfriend as she looked on with a smile.

In one particular instance, Paul Mescal’s hand slightly grazed with Gracie Abrams’ finger, and he immediately ceased her hand in a tender romeo manner.

The two didn’t seem shy about bringing their romance to the spotlight as they were lost in their own world.

Another photograph showed the popstar jokingly biting her boyfriend, who laughed out loudly.

To express their booming feelings, Paul Mescal was wearing an outfit similar to the one sported by his partner with an off-white shirt, a black belt, blue jeans, and a grey pair of sneakers.

But for adding slight adjustment, Gracie Abrams had put on black shades, whereas the Aftersun star had decked out in a green baseball cap.

Prince Harry, Prince William's ‘last’ talk revealed - what went wrong?

Prince Harry, Prince William's ‘last’ talk revealed - what went wrong?
Gracie Abrams affectionately bites boyfriend Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams affectionately bites boyfriend Paul Mescal
Prince William won't make 'foolish' mistake with Prince Harry: expert

Prince William won't make 'foolish' mistake with Prince Harry: expert
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures

Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures

Entertainment News

Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Taylor Swift's top 3 Eras Tour looks: a style evolution
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Taylor Swift in 'tears' after emotional engagement proposal at London show
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
John Legend says Kamala Harris is a role model for his daughter
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Ben Affleck stands strong for daughter Violet amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
'Friends' cast reflects on Matthew Perry’s legacy in heartfelt birthday tribute
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Selena Gomez reminisces about her transformative role in 'Emilia Perez'
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Shiloh Jolie cut ties with Brad Pitt’s last name amid Angelina Jolie family feud
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Harry Styles mobbed by admirers in London