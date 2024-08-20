Royal

King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’

King Charles introduced bees on new coins minted for his throne

  by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024


King Charles’ publicly declared love for beekeeping has reportedly “gone out of hand” with the introduction of new £1 coins under his throne.

As per The Sun, a new era of British currency has just begun with the distribution of nearly three million of these tokens across banks and post offices.

The coins celebrate Your Majesty’s passion for Mother Nature with portraits of bees printed on their back side!

Director Rebecca Morgan from Royal Mint said, “It is an honor to reveal that King Charles’ £1 coin is now in circulation.”

“We know there’ll be a buzz of excitement amongst collectors and the public to get this special piece of history in their change,” she joked, referencing the Monarch’s devotion to beekeeping.

Ranging from 1p to £2, eight fresh designs boasting a nature theme are now available for denominations, and they obviously include the humming bee picture.

King Charles’ coins have been made in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society as well as the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

This has been done to promote conservation. 

Since coins are valued with money, depiction of British flora and wildlife on them can in turn make people value Mother Nature like Your Majesty does.

