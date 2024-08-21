Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Narendra Modi in THIS remarkable feat

Trending

  August 21, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her recent-released film Stree 2, has overtaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of Instagram following.

She is now ranked as the third-most followed Indian on the platform, after cricket legend Virat Kohli and the global superstar Priyanka Chopra.

As of now, the Street Dancer 3D actress has garnered a remarkable follower base of million on Instagram. 


This milestone places her slightly ahead of the PM but far behind the other two icons of India.

Interestingly as she climbs up the ladder, Modi known for his longest reign in India, held the title of the most followed global leader with a follower count of 101.2 million.

To note, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress has made waves in India with her most recent film Stree 2 opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Shraddha Kapoor’s hit project Stree 2 released on August 15, 2024 met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics, who hailed the film’s captivating narrative, exceptional direction and outstanding performances.

The film’s impressive box office performance has been nothing short of remarkable, grossing a staggering RS 367.86 crore in no time. 

